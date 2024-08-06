MIT University welcomes new semester students at AIBOR-24

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 5: Enthusiasm engulfed the halls of State Convention Centre Pinewood Hotel Annexe as MIT University of Meghalaya hosted the AIBOR Orientation Day, welcoming new students and their parents. The event showcased MIT University, Shillong’s unique programmes, including BBA, B.Com, B. Des, and BA – English, and provided an overview of campus life.

Vice Chancellor Dr Malhar Pangrikar encouraged students to embrace curiosity, critical thinking, and collaboration, while also highlighting the importance of mental well-being and community service.

Guest of honour RV Warjri, retired IFS, spoke about the significance of “AIBOR” in the Khasi community and urged students to seize the opportunities ahead. Presentations by the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr Debmalya Bhattacharya, and other faculty members outlined a comprehensive overview of the university’s mission, vision, and values, focusing on innovation and holistic development.

The event also featured insights from Prof Pramod Riswadkar and Prof (Dr) Indranil Bose on the blend of theoretical and practical knowledge in the university’s programmes, research initiatives, and industry partnerships. The Examination Cell, Student Council, and Placement Cell emphasised the importance of developing critical thinking, creativity, and leadership skills.

The orientation concluded with a vote of thanks from Albert S Marpan, followed by a campus tour, setting the stage for an exciting academic journey for the new students.