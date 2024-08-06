Several civilians injured in Hezbollah drone attack: Israel

Shillong, August 6: At least five civilians were injured as Hezbollah launched a series of drone attacks on military targets in northern Israel on Tuesday, local media reported.

One of the injured remains in critical condition after the drone attack near the northern city of Nahariya.

“Following the alerts that were activated in the last hour in the north of the country, a number of unmanned aircraft were detected that crossed the territory of Lebanon. One was intercepted, falls were detected south of Nahariya and several civilians were injured,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a post on X.

“Missile and rocket fire alerts were activated for fear of falling fragments of interceptors,” it added.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also said that it will not let the people of Israel be “terrorised”.

In a statement, Hezbollah said that the squadron of suicide drones targeted the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and the headquarters of the Egoz Unit 621 in the Shraga barracks of Acre, a port city in northwest Israel.

Confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli army escalated following Israel’s attack on Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor and seven civilians.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah had threatened a “definite and painful” response to the Israeli raid at an appropriate time and place. (IANS)