Tuesday, August 6, 2024
‘Hindus are very afraid’, B’desh ISKCON Gen Secy seek’s India’s help amid unrest

New Delhi, Aug 6: Amid the chaos and unrest in Dhaka and other parts of the neighbouring country, the General Secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, on Tuesday expressed concerns over the targeted attacks on Hindus as he appealed to the Indian government to come to their rescue.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Brahmachari said, “The situation was bad yesterday… we were afraid that temples and Hindus in Bangladesh will be attacked anytime.” He also highlighted the recurring pattern of minorities being targeted whenever the government falls.

“Hindus are very afraid that they will be attacked anytime. This is because whenever the government falls, minorities are affected. This happens every time,” he told IANS.

Brahmachari also recounted incidents of Hindu temples and houses being “burnt down” and families being “attacked” following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation as the Prime Minister on Monday.

Appealing to the Indian government, he said, “Since India and Bangladesh share good relations, the Indian government can do something for the Hindu minorities here. We request them to please help us.”

When asked if he plans to seek refuge in India, Brahmachari expressed his commitment to his country but acknowledged the possibility of many Hindus leaving Bangladesh if the situation worsens. “I am a ‘Sadhu’ (monk), and this is my country. But if this situation continues, many will leave the country and go to India or any other nation,” he said.

On Bangladesh Army chief’s announcement to form an interim government soon, he said, “Yes, the Army said this but we never know what they will do… we are still worried as to how long the Hindu minorities can be safe in this country. If the violent situation is brought under control, we will stay. But if not, people will have to leave.”

“This is because many Hindu MLAs, businessmen, and their houses were attacked. If this continues, Hindus will not stay here,” he added. Brahmachari also highlighted the vulnerability of monks and devotees, who fear attacks while in temples or wearing saffron clothing in public.

“I am safe here for now but I don’t know for how long… we have about 150 devotees in this temple but we don’t know for how long we can be safe,” he said. Brahmachari also described the current situation as “relatively calm” compared to the violence witnessed on Monday when Hindus and their temples were targeted.

“Now the situation is okay. No slogans were raised today. I stay in Chattogram, which is the second biggest city in Bangladesh, and this is the largest ISKCON temple in the country. But we still don’t know for how long we will be safe,” he added.

He concluded with an appeal to the Indian government, saying, “I hope and pray to Lord Krishna… I am hopeful that the Indian government will save the Bangladeshi Hindus.”

