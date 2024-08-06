Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Vicky Kaushal's comfort food: 'Maa ke haath ki sevaiyan'

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 6: Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has revealed his comfort food “maa ke haath ka khaana” as he shared pictures of an Indian dessert made by his mother.

 

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of a bowl full of “sevaiyan”. Sharing it with pride with his fans and followers, he captioned the picture: “Maa ke haath ki sevaiyan”.

 

For the background score, the star used the track “Tareefan” by rapper Badshah and Qaran from the 2018 film “Veere Di Wedding”. The track is originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

 

Talking about Vicky, the actor’s latest release is “Bad Newz”, where he starred alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film was a hilarious take on heteropaternal superfecundation, where twins are born to the same mother, but from different biological fathers. The film was released on July 19.

 

After the film was released, Ammy had written a special note for Vicky.

 

He shared a string of images with Vicky, expressing how he had an absolute blast working with the ‘Sam Bahadur’ actor.

 

Ammy wrote in the caption: “From rehearsals to red carpets, it’s been a blast with my brother Vicky Kaushal. Lights, camera, and bromance. Couldn’t have asked for better. Just two Punjabi Munde planning to take over the world! Sharing the screen was an absolute pleasure. Talent ta hai hi, par dil vi bahut vadda veer da. Thank you for the experience, bhaji.”

 

During the promotions of “Bad Newz”, Vicky had shut down rumours revolving around his actress-wife Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy.

 

Addressing the pregnancy rumours back then, he had said: “When there is some good news, we will be very happy to share it with you. But until then, there is just speculation. Jab good news ka time aayega we will share with you (When the time for good news comes, we will share it with you).”

 

The actor will next be seen in “Chhava“ directed by Laxman Utekar. In the movie, Vicky will be seen as Maratha emperor Sambhaji, son of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “Chhava” also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta. (IANS)

