Activist moves union min, alleges anomalies in state JJM projects

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Aug 6: South Garo Hills-based social activist, Greneth M Sangma, has submitted a complaint to the Minister of Jal Shakti in New Delhi, alleging various irregularities in the implementation of the JJM scheme in the district, while also urging the minister to look into the matter.

In his complaint, Greneth claimed that the scheme (Functional Household Tap Connections), as opposed to its name, has been marred by false claims and lack of transparency.

Greneth, in the complaint, listed a number of issues in the implementation of the scheme, which included huge discrepancies in the FHTC completion as projected and on the ground i.e., at Nekikona, Shyamnagar, Mangsang, Rongjeng, Tikrikilla, Chokpot etc.

According to the complaint, third-party inspections meant to root out corruption and ensure project completion were ineffective, with the TPI merely passing projects without actual inspection.

According to Greneth, there were no advertisements even for major schemes worth over 50 crore and JJM norms were not followed while allotting contracts with most of them going to those close to the ruling party.

He also alleged that completion data was falsified and that 50% of payments were made for projects that were yet to begin.

Greneth also alleged that while Meghalaya government claimed to have completed 80% of JJM projects, less than 40% of taps have been connected in Garo Hills.

In his complaint, Greneth, while urging the union minister to look into the matter, also sought that those responsible for the irregularities be held accountable and action be taken against them.