Tura school holds 3D show on Chandrayaan-3 mission

TURA, Aug 6: A special 3D show on the Chandrayaan-3 mission was recently organised by the Nivedita School, Tura, for its students as well as for those from nearby schools in Tura.

The event aimed to educate and entertain children about the recent lunar exploration mission and the wonders of 3D technology.

Around 140 students and teachers from Nivedita School, Bengali Govt. Girls’ LP School, Bengali Govt. Boys’ LP School, Dobasipara Assamese LP School, Denovo School, and Sunbeam School attended the programme, which included a 30-minute video on Chandrayaan-3, along with other engaging animated shows on dinosaurs and sharks.

During the programme, headmistress-cum-secretary of Nivedita Girls’ U.P. Section, Pallabi Saha, emphasised the importance of incorporating information and communication technology into education to prepare students for the future.