Wednesday, August 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

From 2001-2014, people from particular community recruited in police, forest dept, claims Assam CM

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Aug 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Wednesday that from 2001 to 2014, people from a particular community were recruited in police and forest department, but after the BJP came to power, things have changed.

Attending a passing-out parade of women constables in the Assam Police headquarters in Dergaon, he said, “The current government looks deeper into the recruitment process, where we not only give thrust to the transparent process of appointments, but also ensure that every region, caste, and religion get represented.”

“I have conducted an analysis and found that during 2001-14, at least 35 per cent of people belonging to a particular community got jobs in the Assam Police, with a similar trend in the state forest department too. Now, in a changed situation in our tenure, we see Hindu, Muslim, and Christian – youths from all religions working as forest guards. This is a picture of larger Assam,” he said.

CM Sarma also attacked the previous Congress government for “corruption” in providing government jobs. He argued, “Today, we have been giving jobs to lakhs of youths in Assam, but not even a single case of corruption happened in the entire process. If anyone asks the fathers and mothers of those who got government jobs, you will see that they don’t have any political connections. They are poor people, and they don’t have money to pay a bribe for getting a government job for their children.”

The Chief Minister asserted that the current dispensation’s commitment to conducting a transparent recruitment process in the state will live on forever in Assam’s history.

“If we remove the works of the Gopinath Bordoloi and Bishnuram Medhi governments, only the BJP government in Assam has given jobs without a single case of corruption charges in the entire process. The coming generations will praise strong initiative,” he added. Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said that those who take lakhs of rupees in the name of government jobs can never build a new Assam.

IANS

Previous article
Unrest in Bangladesh a deep concern for northeast: Assam CM
Next article
PM Modi to visit landslide-struck Wayanad on Aug 10
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Robust flood water discharge system in Guwahati need of the hour: Himanta

Guwahati, August 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said an upgrade of infrastructure, such as...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Taapsee Pannu: Heartbroken on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

Shillong, August 7: Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’,...
INTERNATIONAL

Has diplomacy any future in resolving the Middle East’s conflicts?

Shillong, August 7: Amid the Middle East's gradual slide into a wider conflict, three incidents are telling -...
News Alert

PM Modi to visit landslide-struck Wayanad on Aug 10

Shillong, August 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit landslide-struck Wayanad in Kerala on August 10...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Robust flood water discharge system in Guwahati need of the hour: Himanta

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Taapsee Pannu: Heartbroken on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 7: Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the...

Has diplomacy any future in resolving the Middle East’s conflicts?

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 7: Amid the Middle East's gradual slide...
Load more

Popular news

Robust flood water discharge system in Guwahati need of the hour: Himanta

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Taapsee Pannu: Heartbroken on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 7: Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the...

Has diplomacy any future in resolving the Middle East’s conflicts?

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 7: Amid the Middle East's gradual slide...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img