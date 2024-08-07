Wednesday, August 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Unrest in Bangladesh a deep concern for northeast: Assam CM

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Aug 7:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the unrest in Bangladesh is a deep concern for the northeast as the neighbouring country once acted as a safe haven for the terrorist organisations active in the northeastern region of India.

He told reporters on Wednesday, “We have seen in the past that Bangladesh acted as a safe haven for many terror outfits that are operative in Assam and other states of the northeast. The situation changed during the tenure of the Sheikh Hasina government in the neighbouring country for the last 15 years. As Bangladesh has been going through unrest at this time, we are deeply concerned as the outlawed organisations might take advantage of this situation and they may gain strength.”

The Chief Minister, however, exuded confidence that the Indian government must be fully aware of the situation, and should take proactive steps by delivering dialogues with the new interim government in Bangladesh.

“I believe that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government will ensure the safety of the people of the northeast,” he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to different social media posts alleging attacks on temples in the violence-hit Bangladesh, Sarma said, “I have seen such posts claiming attacks on Iskcon temples and other Hindu population-dominated areas in Bangladesh; however, the external affairs ministry of the central government is the only authorised agency to issue statements in this regard. Our central government has been keeping a close watch on the developments in the neighbouring country.”

IANS

Previous article
M. Night Shyamalan’s next film will be a ‘cool kind of flip on a genre’
Next article
From 2001-2014, people from particular community recruited in police, forest dept, claims Assam CM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Robust flood water discharge system in Guwahati need of the hour: Himanta

Guwahati, August 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said an upgrade of infrastructure, such as...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Taapsee Pannu: Heartbroken on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

Shillong, August 7: Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’,...
INTERNATIONAL

Has diplomacy any future in resolving the Middle East’s conflicts?

Shillong, August 7: Amid the Middle East's gradual slide into a wider conflict, three incidents are telling -...
News Alert

PM Modi to visit landslide-struck Wayanad on Aug 10

Shillong, August 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit landslide-struck Wayanad in Kerala on August 10...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Robust flood water discharge system in Guwahati need of the hour: Himanta

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Taapsee Pannu: Heartbroken on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 7: Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the...

Has diplomacy any future in resolving the Middle East’s conflicts?

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 7: Amid the Middle East's gradual slide...
Load more

Popular news

Robust flood water discharge system in Guwahati need of the hour: Himanta

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Taapsee Pannu: Heartbroken on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 7: Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the...

Has diplomacy any future in resolving the Middle East’s conflicts?

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 7: Amid the Middle East's gradual slide...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img