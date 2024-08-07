Wednesday, August 7, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZINTERNATIONALNews Alert

M. Night Shyamalan’s next film will be a ‘cool kind of flip on a genre’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Los Angeles, Aug 7:  Hollywood filmmaker of Indian origin M. Night Shyamalan is already looking forward to his next project, and said that it will be a unique take on a popular genre.

Shyamalan, whose latest release is the thriller film “Trap”, told Collider: “I’m still learning about it. It has a really cool kind of flip on a genre, so I’m very excited about that.” “I haven’t done this particular subject matter, and I’ve always been interested in it. But it’s an odd way to come into it again. I’m really interested now, like with ‘Trap’ , kind of going at subject matters, like serial killers, but doing it from an angle that you haven’t seen before,” the director added.

Shyamalan shared on the process of falling in love with an idea for a movie, and added that he knows the concept is a winner when he needs to discover how the story concludes before he’s written it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I think it’s irrational. There’s a love thing. For example, the closest thing I can think of is when we put the trailer out for a ‘Trap’, it was such an incredible reaction to the trailer—the biggest of my career,” said the director.

“That feeling that they had about the premise and watching those images, I have two years earlier when I’m just imagining it, and I’m like, ‘Oh, a concert and they set a trap for a serial killer, but you’re with the serial killer. This could be so fun!”

“The kids are screaming and he’s trying to get out, and it’s really inappropriate. They’re being silly and he’s trying to be a dad.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s fun!’ So in a way, the way you react to the premise, two years earlier, I got excited and I wanna know how that ends.” IANS

Previous article
India urges BIMSTEC nations to speed up talks on Free Trade Agreement
Next article
Unrest in Bangladesh a deep concern for northeast: Assam CM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Robust flood water discharge system in Guwahati need of the hour: Himanta

Guwahati, August 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said an upgrade of infrastructure, such as...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Taapsee Pannu: Heartbroken on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

Shillong, August 7: Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’,...
INTERNATIONAL

Has diplomacy any future in resolving the Middle East’s conflicts?

Shillong, August 7: Amid the Middle East's gradual slide into a wider conflict, three incidents are telling -...
News Alert

PM Modi to visit landslide-struck Wayanad on Aug 10

Shillong, August 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit landslide-struck Wayanad in Kerala on August 10...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Robust flood water discharge system in Guwahati need of the hour: Himanta

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Taapsee Pannu: Heartbroken on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 7: Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the...

Has diplomacy any future in resolving the Middle East’s conflicts?

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 7: Amid the Middle East's gradual slide...
Load more

Popular news

Robust flood water discharge system in Guwahati need of the hour: Himanta

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Taapsee Pannu: Heartbroken on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 7: Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the...

Has diplomacy any future in resolving the Middle East’s conflicts?

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 7: Amid the Middle East's gradual slide...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img