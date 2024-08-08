Aids, appliances distributed to Persons with Disabilities to enhance quality of life

Shillong, August 8: In a significant effort to support and uplift Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, under the administrative control of SVNIRTAR Cuttack, Odisha, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India organized an ADIP distribution camp at U Sosotham Auditorium, State Central Library here today.

This unique event aimed to address critical health and practical needs, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and community support, according to a Press release.

Paul Lyngdoh, Minsiter of Social Welfare Department in Meghalaya was the Chief Guest. While Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya was the special guest for the programme.

Simultaneously, the event facilitated distribution of essential aids & appliances designed to enhance the quality of life for persons with disabilities. One hundred and twenty-five Aids & Appliances like Smart Phones, Auxiliary Crutch, Teaching Learning Material (TLM Kit), Rollator, Hearing aid, CP Chair, Cruches, Wheelchairs, Android Tablet were distributed to those in need. This practical support aims to reduce everyday challenges and improve living conditions for many families.

Paul Lyngdoh, emphasized the importance of the camp, stating, “Our goal today was to create an inclusive environment where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can access critical information and receive practical assistance. We are honored to contribute to the well-being and independence of our community members with disabilities.” He also appreciated the dedication, efforts and hard work of the staffs of CRC- Shillong.

Dr. Ram Shakal Sahani, Director, CRC- Shillong has informed that the office of CRC- Shillong is working for the betterment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) since 19th July 2021 in the state of Meghalaya.

He praised the support provided by the Department of Social Welfare, Govt. of Meghalaya for conducting multiple activites, awareness camps, distribution camps etc. He also informed that with the support of these aids and appliances the divyangjans can help themselves to gain good education.

The success of the event highlights the ongoing commitment of Office of CRC Shillong to address the unique needs of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) through targeted initiatives and compassionate service. This camp serves as a model for future efforts aimed at fostering greater inclusivity and support within the community.