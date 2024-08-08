Thursday, August 8, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Aids, appliances distributed to Persons with Disabilities to enhance quality of life

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Shillong, August 8: In a significant effort to support and uplift Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, under the administrative control of SVNIRTAR Cuttack, Odisha, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India organized an ADIP distribution camp at U Sosotham Auditorium, State Central Library here today.

This unique event aimed to address critical health and practical needs, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and community support, according to a Press release.

Paul Lyngdoh, Minsiter of Social Welfare Department in Meghalaya was the Chief Guest. While Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya was the special guest for the programme.

Simultaneously, the event facilitated distribution of essential aids & appliances designed to enhance the quality of life for persons with disabilities. One hundred and twenty-five Aids & Appliances like Smart Phones, Auxiliary Crutch, Teaching Learning Material (TLM Kit), Rollator, Hearing aid, CP Chair, Cruches, Wheelchairs, Android Tablet were distributed to those in need. This practical support aims to reduce everyday challenges and improve living conditions for many families.

Paul Lyngdoh, emphasized the importance of the camp, stating, “Our goal today was to create an inclusive environment where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can access critical information and receive practical assistance. We are honored to contribute to the well-being and independence of our community members with disabilities.” He also appreciated the dedication, efforts and hard work of the staffs of CRC- Shillong.

Dr. Ram Shakal Sahani, Director, CRC- Shillong has informed that the office of CRC- Shillong is working for the betterment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) since 19th July 2021 in the state of Meghalaya.

He praised the support provided by the Department of Social Welfare, Govt. of Meghalaya for conducting multiple activites, awareness camps, distribution camps etc. He also informed that with the support of these aids and appliances the divyangjans can help themselves to gain good education.

The success of the event highlights the ongoing commitment of Office of CRC Shillong to address the unique needs of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) through targeted initiatives and compassionate service. This camp serves as a model for future efforts aimed at fostering greater inclusivity and support within the community.

Previous article
Challenges galore as ‘father of microfinance’ takes charge of turmoil-hit Bangladesh
Next article
Assam MP meets Railway Board chief, demands better NE rail connectivity
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Bernard writes to CM seeking camps for displaced tribals from Bangladesh

Tura, August 8: Tura MDC and BJP spokesperson, Bernard N Marak has written to the Chief Minister, Conrad...
MEGHALAYA

98 villages hailed as TB free in NGH

Tura, Aug 8: As many as 98 villages under North Garo Hills district were felicitated as TB free...
NATIONAL

Assam MP meets Railway Board chief, demands better NE rail connectivity

Guwahati, August 8: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi met Railway Board chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha in New Delhi on...
NATIONAL

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya get engaged, trolled on social media

Shillong, August 8: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have put rumours to rest as the two are...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bernard writes to CM seeking camps for displaced tribals from Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, August 8: Tura MDC and BJP spokesperson, Bernard...

98 villages hailed as TB free in NGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 8: As many as 98 villages under...

Assam MP meets Railway Board chief, demands better NE rail connectivity

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 8: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi met Railway...
Load more

Popular news

Bernard writes to CM seeking camps for displaced tribals from Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, August 8: Tura MDC and BJP spokesperson, Bernard...

98 villages hailed as TB free in NGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 8: As many as 98 villages under...

Assam MP meets Railway Board chief, demands better NE rail connectivity

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 8: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi met Railway...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img