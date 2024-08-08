Thursday, August 8, 2024
Assam MP meets Railway Board chief, demands better NE rail connectivity

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, August 8: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi met Railway Board chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha in New Delhi on Thursday to present a comprehensive list of demands aimed at improving rail connectivity in the region.

During the meeting, Gogoi underscored the urgent need for prioritising the development of railway infrastructure in Assam and the rest of the Northeast to facilitate economic growth, development and connectivity in the region.

“Train routes to and from the Northeast, India’s farthest region, are excessively long with numerous stops. This significantly increases travel time. To expedite journeys, routes need rationalisation and priority needs to be given to Northeast-bound trains,” Gogoi stated in the memorandum submitted to the Railway Board chairperson.

“While I acknowledge the efforts of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), I believe that the Northeast’s unique geographical, topographical and developmental challenges necessitate a dedicated railway zone. The North East is a vast region with distinct geographical, climatic and socio-economic conditions. It comprises eight states, each with its specific railway needs,” the Assam MP stated.

“Currently, the NFR is overburdened, leading to inefficiencies in operations, maintenance and resource allocation. I am proposing that the areas under the divisional railway manager, Katihar be excluded from the NFR Zone and that the NFR Zone should start after NJP Station onwards to Guwahati,” Gogoi stated.

“The vacancies within the NFR Zone should be filled by candidates from the local areas, which would provide better job opportunities for the youth in these regions, given the vast area with distinct geographical, climatic and socio-economic conditions,” he stated

In response, the Railway Board chairperson assured that the demands would be given serious consideration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

