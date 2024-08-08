Thursday, August 8, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

ICAR prog looks to boost tribal farmers’ livelihood

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 7: Three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed to establish new Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) by the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam, and three registered farmer societies for the welfare of tribal farmers at a programme titled ‘Promotion of Tribal Farmers’ Livelihood in Meghalaya through Capacity Development and Input Support’ organised by ICAR under the Tribal Sub-Plan.
The farmer societies are Iaryntihlang (FACT) Integrated Village Co-operative Society Ltd., Umrynjah, East Khasi Hills District, Bankyntiew SHG, Umket Village, Ri-Bhoi District, and Kynhun Dorbar Integrated Village Cooperative Society, Umktieh, Mawkhim, Ri-Bhoi District.
As part of the initiative, each society received agricultural equipment, poultry seeds, and winter vegetable seeds worth Rs 4.5 lakh for the CHCs.
These centres aim to support poor and marginal farmers by providing access to expensive farm machinery on a rental basis at nominal fees.

Previous article
Meghalaya Nuggets
Next article
State govt completed redevelopment of 200 schools in five years, says Rakkam
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ensure no B’deshi enters India illegally: NESO urges PM, HM

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 7: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), a conglomeration of eight students’ bodies from...
MEGHALAYA

Heightened BSF security, Army deployment new normal along Indo-Bangladesh border

From Our Reporter DAWKI, Aug 7: Residents of Meghalaya villages bordering Bangladesh are gearing up for the new normal...
MEGHALAYA

Society moves court against Mawjymbuin pilgrimage ban

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 7: A registered society under the name and style of Yatra has approached the...
MEGHALAYA

Paul dismisses Assam group’s threat

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 7: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Wednesday dismissed the road blockade threat issued by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ensure no B’deshi enters India illegally: NESO urges PM, HM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 7: The North East Students’...

Heightened BSF security, Army deployment new normal along Indo-Bangladesh border

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Reporter DAWKI, Aug 7: Residents of Meghalaya villages...

Society moves court against Mawjymbuin pilgrimage ban

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 7: A registered society under...
Load more

Popular news

Ensure no B’deshi enters India illegally: NESO urges PM, HM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 7: The North East Students’...

Heightened BSF security, Army deployment new normal along Indo-Bangladesh border

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Reporter DAWKI, Aug 7: Residents of Meghalaya villages...

Society moves court against Mawjymbuin pilgrimage ban

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 7: A registered society under...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img