ICAR prog looks to boost tribal farmers’ livelihood

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 7: Three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed to establish new Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) by the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam, and three registered farmer societies for the welfare of tribal farmers at a programme titled ‘Promotion of Tribal Farmers’ Livelihood in Meghalaya through Capacity Development and Input Support’ organised by ICAR under the Tribal Sub-Plan.

The farmer societies are Iaryntihlang (FACT) Integrated Village Co-operative Society Ltd., Umrynjah, East Khasi Hills District, Bankyntiew SHG, Umket Village, Ri-Bhoi District, and Kynhun Dorbar Integrated Village Cooperative Society, Umktieh, Mawkhim, Ri-Bhoi District.

As part of the initiative, each society received agricultural equipment, poultry seeds, and winter vegetable seeds worth Rs 4.5 lakh for the CHCs.

These centres aim to support poor and marginal farmers by providing access to expensive farm machinery on a rental basis at nominal fees.