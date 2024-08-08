Meghalaya Nuggets

Sensitisation on sexual harassment of women at workplace

TURA, Aug 7: A one-day training programme on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013’ was conducted for Internal Committee and Local Committee members of West Garo Hills at Circuit House, Tura, on Wednesday. The programme was organised by the Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI), Shillong, and attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Pearla Tatyana Sangma. Advocate and former Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) member, Rebina Subba provided detailed explanations on understanding workplace sexual harassment, including its definition, types, manifestations, consent, laws, and key provisions of the Act. She emphasized the Act’s goal to prevent and address incidents of sexual harassment at workplaces and provide mechanisms for redressal of related complaints. Subba highlighted that the Act requires every workplace with more than ten employees to form an Internal Complaints Committee to handle sexual harassment complaints and ensure a safe working environment. This mandate applies to government, private, and non-governmental organizations, as well as other institutions and establishments. She also stressed the importance of awareness and sensitisation programmes, including quarterly meetings for staff or employees. Subba informed that the Act was enacted following the Supreme Court of India’s landmark Vishaka judgment, which laid down guidelines making it mandatory for employers to provide mechanisms to address workplace sexual harassment and enforce gender equality for working women.

Conrad inaugurates auditorium at Assam Royal Global University

SHILLONG, Aug 7: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated a modern auditorium with the capacity to accommodate 350 at the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) on Wednesday. The University has developed this auditorium with state of the art, cutting edge digital technology to facilitate digital teaching and learning in alignment with the stipulations of NEP 2020. Lauding the initiative of RGU, Conrad called upon the students and the faculty members to come up with research and innovation to address the problems and challenges of the Northeast region. Emphasising on the importance of infrastructure of the university, Sangma pointed out that it is now onto the faculties and the students to make best use of this infrastructure for academic excellence to make the University worldclass.

Action against over 400 vehicles

SHILLONG, Aug 7: Shillong police, as per the provision of the Motor Vehicle Act, took action against over 400 vehicles using black and tinted glasses. These violations occurred between July 14 and August 1 during which police launched a crackdown detecting as many as 408 vehicles using tinted glasses, which is prohibited. Police have warned action against violators.

Plantation drive in city

SHILLONG, Aug 7: As part of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative and in a bid to promote environmental conservation and community involvement, the 119 Territorial Army Infantry Battalion organised a plantation drive on Wednesday at Kench’s Trace, Shillong. According to a statement, the programme was also organised in celebration of the Territorial Army’s platinum jubilee, and was attended by Divisional Forest Officer of the Social Forestry Division, East Khasi Hills, H. Lato. Led by Colonel Devashish Nayak, the troops planted hundreds of saplings during the drive. As part of the initiative, informative sessions on the significance of afforestation and the benefits of a green environment were also provided, while participants were encouraged to take active roles in the care and growth of the planted saplings.