Thursday, August 8, 2024
NATIONAL

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya get engaged, trolled on social media

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 8: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have put rumours to rest as the two are now officially engaged. However, the fans of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu have trolled the couple over the pictures that have surfaced on social media.

 

On Thursday, Naga Chaitanya’s father, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni shared pictures from the engagement ceremony on his X, confirming the union of the couple. The senior actor shared two pictures on his X in which he is seen hugging his son and Sobhita. All of them are in traditional attire.

 

He wrote on X: “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless. 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad chayakkineni @chay_akkineni.”

 

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, the two announced the separation in October 2021. They had issued statements on their respective social media accounts at the time.

 

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya met a few months after his divorce from Samantha. Sometime around May 2022, Naga and Sobhita were first spotted together in Hyderabad, where Sobhita was promoting her film, ‘Major’. That’s when they clicked, their friendship got thicker and they started dating each other.

 

Naga Chaitanya made his Hindi film debut the same year with the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in which he essayed the role of the titular character’s colleague in the Indian Army and his good friend, Balaraju ‘Bala’ Bodi.

 

Shobhita was recently seen in ‘Monkey Man’ and the streaming series ‘Made In Heaven’. (IANS)

Kay Kay Menon on shooting in Shantiniketan: ‘You could feel the presence of Rabindranath Tagore’
