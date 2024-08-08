Thursday, August 8, 2024
Kay Kay Menon on shooting in Shantiniketan: ‘You could feel the presence of Rabindranath Tagore’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 8: Actor Kay Kay Menon, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming series ‘Shekhar Home’, has opened up on how the locations inspire artists, sharing about shooting for the show in Shantiniketan, West Bengal.

 

‘Shekhar Home’ is a detective drama set in the early 1990s in the fictional West Bengal town of Lonpur.

 

Speaking about the location, Menon said, “Each location has its own charm and its own air. So, Shantiniketan was such, that you could feel the presence of Rabindranath Tagore over there. I always go by the rhythm of things. I feel that a place has a rhythm and Shantiniketan has a Tagore rhythm.”

 

Shedding light on how an actor performs irrespective of their surroundings, the 57-year-old actor shared: “I remember, while shooting for ‘Shekhar Home’ in West Bengal, the temperature was somewhere around 45 degrees Celsius — scorching heat. However, when you are too immersed and enjoy what you are doing, these things get ignored.”

 

“It is like a batsman batting at a hundred, though he is tired and exhausted, he is enjoying it. So, for me, working in ‘Shekhar Home’ was enjoyable and that mattered the most. If it won’t have been enjoyable, I would’ve felt the heat very badly. It always happens in an actor’s life and invariably you’re portraying winters when it’s completely summer and vice versa. So, these are the job hazards of being an actor,” concluded Menon.

 

The series follows the unconventional partnership of the brilliant but eccentric Shekhar Home, played by Kay Kay, and his unlikely accomplice, Jayvrat Sahni, essayed by Ranvir Shorey.

 

Together, they navigate a world of perplexing mysteries ranging from murder and extortion to the inexplicable.

 

‘Shekhar Home’ will premiere on JioCinema Premium on August 14.

 

On the work front, Menon was last seen in the web series ‘The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984’, featuring R Madhavan, Divyenndu and Babil Khan in the lead, and Sunny Hinduja and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles. (IANS)

