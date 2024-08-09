Aid distribution camp in Shillong empowers PwDs

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 8: In a significant effort to uplift persons with disabilities (PwDs), an aids and appliances distribution camp at U Soso tham Auditorium here on Thursday addressed critical health and practical needs, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and community support to PwDs.

The camp was organised by Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, under Administrative Control of SVNIRTAR Cuttack, Odisha, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh was the chief guest, while Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Pravin Bakshi, was the special guest.

The event saw distribution of essential aids and appliances designed to enhance the quality of life for PwDs. As many as 125 aids and appliances like smartphones, auxiliary crutch, Teaching Learning Material (TLM Kit), Rollator, hearing aid, CP chair, crutches, wheelchairs, android tablets were distributed among those that required them in a bid to reduce everyday challenges and improve living conditions for many families.

Lyngdoh, speaking on the occasion, emphasised the importance of the camp. “Our goal today was to create an inclusive environment where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can access critical information and receive practical assistance. We are honoured to contribute to the well-being and independence of our community members with disabilities.”

He also appreciated the dedication and hard work of the staff of CRC-Shillong and extended his continued support for future endeavours.

On behalf of the CRC- Shillong, its Director Dr Ram Shakal Sahani, expressed gratitude to the Social Welfare department for conducting multiple activities, awareness camps, distribution camps etc.