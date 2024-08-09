Friday, August 9, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Teachers rap Rajabala groups for interfering with inquiry

By: New Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Aug 8: Various teaching groups under Dadenggre and Raksamgre sub divisions have vented their ire over the interference of various civil society organisations (CSO) over what they alleged was an attempt to interfere in an investigation being undertaken by the office of the SDSEO against the headmaster of the Chokchokia Government LP School.
In a complaint submitted by the teachers under the aegis of the All Garo Hills Primary School Teachers’ Association (AGHPSTA) and the teaching staff of all government UP schools from the area, the teachers alleged that the CSOs barged into an ongoing investigation being undertaken by the department and made a scene which did not allow for a fair assessment of the situation.
The complaint was submitted to the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) on Thursday afternoon.
Earlier, villagers, including women’s groups complained to the SDSEO against the headmaster of Chokchokia Deficit UP School, Utpal Areng over his continued absence from the school, allegedly for close to 20 years now, which was hampering the education of children.
“These CSOs had a malafide intention to seek the removal of the SDSEO who has been working on ensuring a corruption-free environment in the sub division. They filed a false complaint against him when he is keen on rooting out corrupt practices,” said the complaint.
The complaint stated that it was evident that Areng had made the school his personal property and continued avoiding regular duties for close to 20 years now.
“Very recently a vacancy occurred in the school and the Headmaster without the knowledge of the concerned authority, himself appointed one candidate to the vacant post. Aggrieved parents and locals filed a complaint with the SDSEO against this seeking an inquiry and seeking legal action,” they informed.
Following the complaint, ED Sangma, the SDSEO initiated an inquiry led by the BMC, LM Sangma after informing the headmaster as well as the SMC of the school.
“It is a matter of resentment for us that the headmaster and the puppet SMC allied with CSOs from Rajabala who crowded the premises and hindered the inquiry. The officer was forced to postpone the hearing,” the teachers alleged.
The teachers further alleged that having no other option, the CSOs filed a complaint seeking the transfer of the SDSEO over the officer’s rude behaviour, to cover up their unwarranted action.
“The complaint against the SDSEO is completely false. We have witnessed his honesty even in his earlier roles. He has made the sub division corruption and favouritism free. Their allegation against him is completely false and comes with malafide intentions. They are just trying to protect the corrupt headmaster,” said the teachers in their complaint.
“No CSO worth their salt will work for corruption and not against it. This is unprecedented to say the least. Demanding the SDSEO’s transfer for trying to fight against corrupt practices is not only unprecedented but also unlawful,” felt the teachers.
The teachers have asked the SDSEO to set up an inquiry into the matter and appropriate action taken.

Previous article
98 villages in NGH TB-free
Next article
Aid distribution camp in Shillong empowers PwDs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Aid distribution camp in Shillong empowers PwDs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: In a significant effort to uplift persons with disabilities (PwDs), an aids and...
REGIONAL

BJP MP wants enhanced flight connectivity to all NE capitals

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Aug 8: BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, on Thursday, asked the...
MEGHALAYA

98 villages in NGH TB-free

From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 8: As many as 98 villages under North Garo Hills district were felicitated as...
MEGHALAYA

Crime Update

Scam bid A resident of North Garo Hills lodged a complaint that on July 23, 2024, he received an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Aid distribution camp in Shillong empowers PwDs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: In a significant effort...

BJP MP wants enhanced flight connectivity to all NE capitals

REGIONAL 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Aug 8: BJP MP...

98 villages in NGH TB-free

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 8: As many as 98...
Load more

Popular news

Aid distribution camp in Shillong empowers PwDs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: In a significant effort...

BJP MP wants enhanced flight connectivity to all NE capitals

REGIONAL 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Aug 8: BJP MP...

98 villages in NGH TB-free

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 8: As many as 98...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img