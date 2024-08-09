Teachers rap Rajabala groups for interfering with inquiry

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Aug 8: Various teaching groups under Dadenggre and Raksamgre sub divisions have vented their ire over the interference of various civil society organisations (CSO) over what they alleged was an attempt to interfere in an investigation being undertaken by the office of the SDSEO against the headmaster of the Chokchokia Government LP School.

In a complaint submitted by the teachers under the aegis of the All Garo Hills Primary School Teachers’ Association (AGHPSTA) and the teaching staff of all government UP schools from the area, the teachers alleged that the CSOs barged into an ongoing investigation being undertaken by the department and made a scene which did not allow for a fair assessment of the situation.

The complaint was submitted to the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, villagers, including women’s groups complained to the SDSEO against the headmaster of Chokchokia Deficit UP School, Utpal Areng over his continued absence from the school, allegedly for close to 20 years now, which was hampering the education of children.

“These CSOs had a malafide intention to seek the removal of the SDSEO who has been working on ensuring a corruption-free environment in the sub division. They filed a false complaint against him when he is keen on rooting out corrupt practices,” said the complaint.

The complaint stated that it was evident that Areng had made the school his personal property and continued avoiding regular duties for close to 20 years now.

“Very recently a vacancy occurred in the school and the Headmaster without the knowledge of the concerned authority, himself appointed one candidate to the vacant post. Aggrieved parents and locals filed a complaint with the SDSEO against this seeking an inquiry and seeking legal action,” they informed.

Following the complaint, ED Sangma, the SDSEO initiated an inquiry led by the BMC, LM Sangma after informing the headmaster as well as the SMC of the school.

“It is a matter of resentment for us that the headmaster and the puppet SMC allied with CSOs from Rajabala who crowded the premises and hindered the inquiry. The officer was forced to postpone the hearing,” the teachers alleged.

The teachers further alleged that having no other option, the CSOs filed a complaint seeking the transfer of the SDSEO over the officer’s rude behaviour, to cover up their unwarranted action.

“The complaint against the SDSEO is completely false. We have witnessed his honesty even in his earlier roles. He has made the sub division corruption and favouritism free. Their allegation against him is completely false and comes with malafide intentions. They are just trying to protect the corrupt headmaster,” said the teachers in their complaint.

“No CSO worth their salt will work for corruption and not against it. This is unprecedented to say the least. Demanding the SDSEO’s transfer for trying to fight against corrupt practices is not only unprecedented but also unlawful,” felt the teachers.

The teachers have asked the SDSEO to set up an inquiry into the matter and appropriate action taken.