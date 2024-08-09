Friday, August 9, 2024
REGIONAL

BJP MP wants enhanced flight connectivity to all NE capitals

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 8: BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, on Thursday, asked the Centre to link all eight state capitals of Northeast with air connectivity both within the region and important metropolises like New Delhi and Kolkata.
Raising the matter in Lok Sabha, Gao appreciated the increased flights to the landlocked Northeastern region under the UDAN scheme in recent years. But the connectivity within the region mainly with the state capitals is not established since larger aircraft cannot land in some of the airports.
Earlier, small ATR aircrafts used to fly within the region and the same should be reintroduced even if it had limited capacity, Gao said.
It is less time taking and flying to New Delhi or Kolkata than going from one state capital to the other in the region, Gao pointed out.
The BJP MP also pointed out that some of the airports in the region are lying unused and some flights have been discontinued.
Such services should be revived with suitable aircraft, he said.

