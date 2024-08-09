Friday, August 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Global acclaim for Lakadong turmeric

SHILLONG, Aug 8: Meghalaya’s prized Lakadong turmeric, celebrated for its high medicinal value, has once again earned global recognition by securing a star rating at the prestigious Great Taste Awards. The event, organised by the Guild of Fine Food (GFF), is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.
The Guild of Fine Food, a British family-owned industry journal publisher specialising in gourmet food news, acknowledged Lakadong turmeric’s exceptional quality.
This recognition follows last year’s achievement when Lakadong turmeric was awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, further cementing its status as a premium product.
Lakadong turmeric is distinguished by its higher curcumin content, ranging between 7-12 per cent, compared to other turmeric varieties, which typically contain 2-3 percent. This makes it particularly sought after for its health benefits.
However, the increasing demand for Lakadong turmeric has led to concerns over misuse and misrepresentation in the market, highlighting the need for greater vigilance in maintaining the product’s authenticity.

