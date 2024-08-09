HYC seeks correction in selection of typists

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 8: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has called on Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) to address discrepancies in the selection process for the post of typists. In connection with this, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem on Thursday submitted a representation to MPSC Chairman PR Marwein, highlighting concerns over the process used to select candidates for these positions.

According to Synrem, the MPSC issued an advertisement in December 2020 inviting applications for 18 typist positions in the offices of the Heads of Departments. The selection process included a Screening Test held on April 15, 2023, followed by a typing speed test conducted between June and July, 2024. However, the results of the successful candidates have yet to be announced by the Commission.

Synrem pointed out that in a previous selection process for typists in April 2016, the MPSC recommended candidates based solely on their performance in the typing speed test. However, for the current recruitment cycle, it appears that the Commission intends to consider both the Screening Test and the typing speed test in determining the final selection, which deviates from earlier practices.

The HYC president argued that this approach violates Rule 19(iii) of the Meghalaya Directorate Establishment (Ministerial) Service Rules, 2010, which stipulates that typists should be selected based on their typing speed as the primary criterion. He also noted that the December 2020 advertisement clearly stated that final selection would be made through the typing speed test criterion.

HYC has urged the MPSC to adhere to the original selection method and recommend only those candidates who achieved the highest marks in the typing speed test. Synrem expressed concern that considering the results of both tests undermines the merit-based selection process and could unfairly disadvantage candidates who excel in typing but may not have performed as well in the screening test.“We believe that discrepancies in the selection process undermine the merit-based principle and unfairly affect the eligible candidates who possess the required typing speed for the post but may not have excelled in the screening test,” Synrem added.