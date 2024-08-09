Friday, August 9, 2024
IIT-G student found dead on campus

Guwahati, August 9: A student of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) was found dead on the institute’s campus, a statement issued to the media from IIT-G confirmed on Friday.

“It is with profound regret that IIT Guwahati reports the tragic death of a female student on campus on August 9, 2024. The matter is being investigated by the police authorities,” the media statement read.

“The student’s immediate family has been informed, and the institute is providing them full support during this difficult time,” it read.

However, authorities of the institute are yet to provide details of the incident.

