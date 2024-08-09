Friday, August 9, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

M’laya gets Rs 2,000 cr for MITP phase two

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 8: The Union Finance Ministry has sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for Meghalaya for taking up the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP) phase two.
“Grateful to Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for sanctioning 2000 cr for taking up the MiTP ( phase 2) project with World Bank. We will now take up all important roads and continue the good work of the MITP Phase 1,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma posted on X on Thursday.
The objective of the MITP is to improve transport connectivity and efficiency in project districts and to modernise the transport sector management in Meghalaya.
Earlier in July, the state government had cancelled the first phase of the Shillong Smart City road project due to feasibility issues.
The state government is now preparing a fresh proposal using state funds to improve all important city roads.
The decision came after a meeting between the Deputy Chief Minister and the PWD (Roads) department, where they acknowledged the difficulties in implementing the original project.
The smart road project, which included 17 incomplete road projects across the state, had only progressed by 3-4% before being halted.

Previous article
Women’s panel to study crime patterns in state
Next article
Umiam curbs peeve govt employees
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Aid distribution camp in Shillong empowers PwDs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: In a significant effort to uplift persons with disabilities (PwDs), an aids and...
MEGHALAYA

Teachers rap Rajabala groups for interfering with inquiry

From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 8: Various teaching groups under Dadenggre and Raksamgre sub divisions have vented their ire...
REGIONAL

BJP MP wants enhanced flight connectivity to all NE capitals

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Aug 8: BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, on Thursday, asked the...
MEGHALAYA

98 villages in NGH TB-free

From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 8: As many as 98 villages under North Garo Hills district were felicitated as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Aid distribution camp in Shillong empowers PwDs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: In a significant effort...

Teachers rap Rajabala groups for interfering with inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 8: Various teaching groups under...

BJP MP wants enhanced flight connectivity to all NE capitals

REGIONAL 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Aug 8: BJP MP...
Load more

Popular news

Aid distribution camp in Shillong empowers PwDs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 8: In a significant effort...

Teachers rap Rajabala groups for interfering with inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Aug 8: Various teaching groups under...

BJP MP wants enhanced flight connectivity to all NE capitals

REGIONAL 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Aug 8: BJP MP...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img