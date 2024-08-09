M’laya gets Rs 2,000 cr for MITP phase two

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 8: The Union Finance Ministry has sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for Meghalaya for taking up the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP) phase two.

“Grateful to Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for sanctioning 2000 cr for taking up the MiTP ( phase 2) project with World Bank. We will now take up all important roads and continue the good work of the MITP Phase 1,” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma posted on X on Thursday.

The objective of the MITP is to improve transport connectivity and efficiency in project districts and to modernise the transport sector management in Meghalaya.

Earlier in July, the state government had cancelled the first phase of the Shillong Smart City road project due to feasibility issues.

The state government is now preparing a fresh proposal using state funds to improve all important city roads.

The decision came after a meeting between the Deputy Chief Minister and the PWD (Roads) department, where they acknowledged the difficulties in implementing the original project.

The smart road project, which included 17 incomplete road projects across the state, had only progressed by 3-4% before being halted.