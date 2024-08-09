Umiam curbs peeve govt employees

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 8: The state government relaxed the weight limit of vehicles using the renovated bridge atop Umiam dam but it has not solved the issues of people commuting by bus.

In a recent notification, the government said only single-axle vehicles with a total weight not exceeding 9 metric tonnes, including load, will be permitted to pass through the bridge.

The employees of many central government offices located in Umiam expressed their displeasure over the restrictions as they are now forced to take a detour. They are forced to use the Shillong Bypass to commute between Umiam and Shillong.

Some of them said they will petition the state government to seek further relaxations as they transport their staff in heavy vehicles.

“It is taking us three to four hours to reach office from Shillong and vice versa,” an official said.

Earlier, the operators of night super buses opposed the restrictions. They said they do public service but the public is now suffering more than them.

They lamented that they have not received any response from the state government despite highlighting their grievances through the media time and again.

“There is no washroom for our lady passengers at the Umiam lay-by from where we are operating our buses. We are paying Rs 200 for each bus every day,” a bus operator said.