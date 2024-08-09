Friday, August 9, 2024
Nankai Trough earthquake: Indian citizens in Japan advised to adhere to warnings

Tokyo, Aug 9: The Embassy of India in Japan on Friday evening asked all Indian citizens in the country to adhere to warnings and instructions promulgated by the Japanese government following the country’s meteorological agency issuing its first-ever alert over the risk of a possible massive earthquake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued an emergency bulletin late Thursday on the Nankai Trough earthquake, following which the government held a disaster response meeting and established a state of alert throughout the country, urging citizens to reaffirm their earthquake preparedness on a daily basis.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) also issued an advisory and has set up a Disaster Management Headquarters (DMHQ) to enhance preparedness in connection with the mega-quake advisory.

The advisory by TMG estimates that if the mega quake occurs, the damage in Tokyo will be of seismic intensity 6 or lower and there may be Tsunami which could affect the island areas. After the Japanese government promulgated an advisory for preparedness for natural disasters, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo also advised all Indian citizens in the country to follow the advisories promulgated by the Japanese authorities and monitor the website and social media handles of the Embassy.

“All Indian citizens in Japan are advised to adhere to warnings and instructions promulgated by the Government of Japan and local governments from time to time,” stated the Indian Embassy’s advisory. It added that the government of Japan has further reassured that there is no need to panic and the advisory is only meant for enhancing preparedness.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday cancelled his planned four-day trip to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia due to the megaquake advisory.

IANS

