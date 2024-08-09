Friday, August 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

BSF Mahila Praharis foil smuggling bid along India-B’desh border in Tripura

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Agartala, Aug 9:  Two alert Mahila Praharis of the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a smuggling attempt by Bangladeshi smugglers in Tripura, officials said on Friday.

A BSF spokesman said that two Mahila Praharis deployed in ambush on Thursday midnight noticed some suspicious movement ahead of the border fence in Western Tripura’s Kamlasagar bordering areas.

They at once alerted the troops in the adjoining areas and intensified the surveillance of the area. After some time the Mahila Praharis observed 30-40 people approaching the border fencing carrying bamboo sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

Both the Mahila Praharis challenged the smugglers, who also adopted an aggressive posture. They tried to encircle the Praharis while pelting stones at them. The spokesman said that the Mahila Praharis held their ground and retaliated by firing one round from their pump action gun, forcing the smugglers to retreat leaving behind the contraband they were carrying. A huge quantity of sugar and 16 kg of ganja was recovered from the spot.

In the meantime, reinforcements arrived on the scene. BSF Tripura Frontier Inspector General Patel Piyush Purushottam Das said that the Mahila Praharis are in no way less than their male counterparts when it comes to operational achievements on the border.

IANS

Previous article
Nankai Trough earthquake: Indian citizens in Japan advised to adhere to warnings
Next article
Thakur slams Cong for silence on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Special team formed to probe mysterious death of female doctor at Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, Aug 9: The West Bengal Health Department has formed an 11-member special health committee to probe the...
MEGHALAYA

Under massive attack in Bangladesh, minorities say their lives are in ‘disastrous state’

Dhaka, Aug 9:  As many as 205 incidents of persecution of members of minority communities have been reported...
NATIONAL

3 killed in Manipur gun fight between militants and village volunteers

Imphal, Aug 9:  In a fresh incident of violence, at least three persons died in a clash between...
MEGHALAYA

‘Beneficiaries being denied dues without Aadhar in SGH’

Tura, Aug 9: Social activist from South Garo Hills Greneth M Sangma on Friday, raised with the South...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Special team formed to probe mysterious death of female doctor at Kolkata hospital

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 9: The West Bengal Health Department has...

Under massive attack in Bangladesh, minorities say their lives are in ‘disastrous state’

MEGHALAYA 0
Dhaka, Aug 9:  As many as 205 incidents of...

3 killed in Manipur gun fight between militants and village volunteers

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Aug 9:  In a fresh incident of violence,...
Load more

Popular news

Special team formed to probe mysterious death of female doctor at Kolkata hospital

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 9: The West Bengal Health Department has...

Under massive attack in Bangladesh, minorities say their lives are in ‘disastrous state’

MEGHALAYA 0
Dhaka, Aug 9:  As many as 205 incidents of...

3 killed in Manipur gun fight between militants and village volunteers

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Aug 9:  In a fresh incident of violence,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img