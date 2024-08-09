Friday, August 9, 2024
Paris Olympics: U.S. sprinter Knighton dodges media following men’s 200m final amid doping controversy

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 9:  American sprinter Erriyon Knighton, embroiled in a doping controversy, finished fourth in the men’s 200-metre final at the Paris Olympics on Thursday night. However, his abrupt departure from the media zone without taking interviews has only fueled further suspicion regarding his eligibility to compete.

 

Knighton tested positive for the banned steroid trenbolone during an out-of-competition test on March 26. The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) opted not to suspend, attributing the positive result to contaminated meat. This decision allowed Knighton to compete in the Paris Olympics qualifiers, a move that has sparked widespread concern.

 

China’s Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) publicly questioned USADA’s handling of the case, calling for an independent investigation into what it described as a serious breach of the World Anti-Doping Code and a potential cover-up of anti-doping violations, reports Xinhua.

 

Olympic regulations require all athletes to pass through the mixed zone for media interviews before leaving the venue. However, after the 200-meter final, Knighton was absent, leaving reporters waiting in vain. His absence stood in stark contrast to his teammate, Kenneth Bednarek, who won the silver medal and spoke openly with the media. Even Noah Lyles, who had tested positive for COVID-19, made a masked appearance to share his experiences.

 

When asked about Knighton’s whereabouts, a U.S. team staff member informed reporters that Knighton had already left and did not stop for interviews. Fellow journalists reported that Knighton hurried past the American TV reporters’ interview area without saying a word.

 

“Knighton’s silence is particularly striking given the ongoing scrutiny of doping practices,” commented one pundit.

 

“Questions remain as to why the typically outspoken Knighton has chosen not to address the media, leaving the doping controversy surrounding him unresolved in the public eye.”

 

The USADA and the CHINADA are currently involved in a slanging match after the American authorities initiated moves against China’s handling of the alleged failed dope tests of Chinese swimmers due to contamination. The Chinese have now taken up Knighton’s case to highlight their handling of doping cases. (IANS)

Paris Olympics: ‘First time since 2016, Arshad has won against me’, says Neeraj Chopra
