Friday, August 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertSPORTS

Paris Olympics: ‘First time since 2016, Arshad has won against me’, says Neeraj Chopra

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Paris, Aug 9: After taking the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, finishing behind Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal, Neeraj Chopra praised the 27-year-old’s performance and said it is the first time since 2016 that Arshad has won against him.

Neeraj, who came into the final as the favourite with a brilliant effort of 89.34 metres in the qualifying round, hurled the spear to 89.45, his second-best ever effort and a clear improvement on the 87.58 that bagged him the gold medal in Tokyo, to finish behind Arshad, who won the gold medal with an Olympic record-shattering 92.97m attempt.

Notably, Arshad crossed the 90m mark twice to set a massive Olympic record, held by Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway (90.57m in Beijing 2008), to win Pakistan’s first Olympic medal since Barcelona 1992 and ended the night with another gigantic 91.79m throw on his final attempt.

Moreover, Arshad’s medal was the first individual Olympic gold won by a Pakistani athlete at the Olympics. “Arshad performed well and I would like to congratulate him. I’ve been competing with him since 2016, and this is the first time he has won while competing together,” said Neeraj after the final.

Neeraj slipped towards the end of his throw on his initial attempt and it was ruled out as invalid. However, he brought himself back into the game with a season’s best of 89.45m on his second attempt, before he stepped out and decided not to log the third throw, which barely crossed the 80m mark.

“Despite the injury, I am pushing myself hard. The throw was good, but I still have a lot left in me, and I need to stay fit to achieve it,” said the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist. The top five throws in the men’s javelin throw final have all been better than the 87.58m that won Neeraj the gold at Tokyo, showcasing how intense the level of competition has been at the Stade de France on Thursday night.

“I haven’t achieved a 90-meter throw yet, but during the second attempt, I felt that today might be the day. I have faith in myself, and I know I’ll reach that milestone someday. Holding your flag and winning a medal for your country is an incredible feeling,” said Neeraj. The reigning world and Asian Games champion acknowledged that frequent injuries before Paris 2024 hindered his title defense preparations.

“The last two or three years were not so good for me. I’m always injured. In training, I’m not doing a lot of throws because of my groin (injury) I really tried hard, but I have to work on my injury (staying injury-free) and technique,” he concluded.

IANS

Previous article
Constitution powerful tool to curb inequalities: CJI Chandrachud at 13th JGU Convocation
Next article
Assam NGO develops App to mitigate human-elephant conflict
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Assam NGO develops App to mitigate human-elephant conflict

Guwahati, August 9:   Assam-based biodiversity conservation non-profit organization Aaranyak has developed a mobile phone application for all stakeholders...
NATIONAL

Constitution powerful tool to curb inequalities: CJI Chandrachud at 13th JGU Convocation

New Delhi, Aug 9:  The Constitution is a powerful tool to curb disparities, and it creates institutions and...
NATIONAL

‘In the matter of liberty, every day counts’, SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, Aug 9:  In a major relief to jailed AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister...
NATIONAL

Happy with silver, but gold winner also my child, says Neeraj Chopra’s mother

Chandigarh, Aug 9:  Thousands of kilometres away but always close at heart, joy and celebrations busted on Friday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam NGO develops App to mitigate human-elephant conflict

Environment 0
Guwahati, August 9:   Assam-based biodiversity conservation non-profit organization Aaranyak...

Constitution powerful tool to curb inequalities: CJI Chandrachud at 13th JGU Convocation

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 9:  The Constitution is a powerful...

‘In the matter of liberty, every day counts’, SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 9:  In a major relief to...
Load more

Popular news

Assam NGO develops App to mitigate human-elephant conflict

Environment 0
Guwahati, August 9:   Assam-based biodiversity conservation non-profit organization Aaranyak...

Constitution powerful tool to curb inequalities: CJI Chandrachud at 13th JGU Convocation

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 9:  The Constitution is a powerful...

‘In the matter of liberty, every day counts’, SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 9:  In a major relief to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img