Truckers’ body rejects new rule

MINERAL RULES CONUNDRUM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 8: After expressing concern over the confusion regarding the challan system under Meghalaya’s mineral rules, truck owners and drivers under the banner of the Association Hima Mylliem and Hima Khyrim of the Local Truck Owner and Driver Association, East Khasi Hills, have decided to continue transporting boulders and sand without the challan issued by the Forest and Environment department.

The decision was made at a meeting attended by numerous truck owners and drivers in Umphyrnai village, East Khasi Hills, on Thursday.

Concerned about the ambiguity surrounding the rules, the association has urged the state government to publicly clarify the provisions of the Meghalaya Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation, and Storage) Rules, 2022.

The association’s president, Egenstar Kurkalang, spoke to the media, highlighting the confusion and disruption caused by the government’s abrupt implementation of the challan system. This has resulted in the Forest and Environment Department seizing trucks and detaining drivers for non-compliance with the new rule.

Addressing the meeting, Kurkalang emphasised that only the driver and truck owners would face difficulties if trucks were seized. “I would urge everyone to be united and come out, even at midnight, if any truck is seized for not having the challan,” the association president said.

Rejecting the department’s decision to introduce the challan system, Kurkalang stated that since they transport sand and boulders within the state, Forest Department officials arrive at the mining area to prevent the trucks from transporting the boulders and sand without a challan.

The meeting also resolved to meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to discuss the matter.