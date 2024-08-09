Friday, August 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

PMGSY road missing in West Garo Hills: Bernard

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Aug 8: A PMGSY road connecting two villages in West Garo Hills has gone missing, BJP leader and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak claimed on Thursday; a revelation that was made following the MDC’s tour of different Garo Hills villages to keep track on the implementation of central schemes.
According to the MDC, the 5-kilometre long PMGSY road from Kherapara to Josipara could be found nowhere.
“The PMGSY road from Kherapara to Josipara, sanctioned in 2018-19 which has been shown as 100% complete, was nowhere to be found in Kherapara area. We inquired in most of the villages near Kherapara and tried to explore all possible roads which could have connected Josipara from Kherapara but all roads ended in the jungle,” Bernard said.
Upon inquiry, he was forwarded the photo of the PMGSY sign board of Kherapara to Diganggre, not the one which says Kherapara to Josipara, by a particular officer, while another informed that the road from Kherapara to Josipara (5 km) was the same road from Rimrangpara to Josipara (12 km approximately).
“Rimrangpara is 9 km away from Kherapara and as per the information provided, Kherapara to Josipara road will start after 12 km of Rimrangpara to Josipara road. Kherapara which falls on Tura – Dalu road will have its signboard 21 km away,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, a request has been made to the officers concerned to provide the location of the allegedly missing PMGSY road.
“Proper verification has to be done because the road meant for villagers near Kherapara under Gambegre block has been shifted to Dalu block without the villagers’ consent,” he said.

