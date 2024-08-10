Assam group backs worship ban, flays ‘blockade’ threat

SHILLONG, Aug 9: Following the recent “blockade” threat by Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP), an Assam-based Hindu group, over the bone of contention precipitated by a ban by the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong on Hindus from offering prayers at the Mawjymbuin cave, the Assam Wesean Student Union (AAWSU) has come out in support of the Dorbar while casting aspersions on the KSP.

In a letter, the AAWSU, while apologising to the people of Meghalaya, accused the KSP of stirring up the issue.

“Real Assamese, those who genuinely cherish their heritage, would never stoop to such levels as to disrupt the unity between the people of Assam and Meghalaya. We have grown up with a deep respect for our neighboring communities and their traditions, and it is disappointing, though not entirely surprising, to see KSP members attempting to unravel that respect in the name of religion,” the letter read.

The AAWSU also berated at the KSP for “finding yet another way to try and insert yourselves where you do not belong”.

“Mawjymbuin Cave is a natural wonder, a formation of stalagmites and stalactites that locals have preserved and cherished for generations. It is not some random temple ground for you to desecrate with rituals that leave the place untidy. If you are so desperate to show your devotion to Lord Shiva, there are plenty of temples in Shillong—so many, in fact, that we at the Assam WSF would be more than happy to organize a personal guided tour for each of you,” it said.

Asserting that the “true Assamese” do not engage in petty drama and respect the cultures around them, the AAWSU said, “As for your sudden rise to fame—masquerading as the voice of the Assamese—let us remind you that many of your kind are illegal immigrants in Assam, cosplaying as true Assamese patriots. But let’s be clear, your antics are not, and never will be, a reflection of Assam or the Assamese people. We advise the good people of Meghalaya, and all other netizens, to not associate your shenanigans with our rich, respectful Axomiya culture. So, before you attempt to disrupt the harmony between Assam and Meghalaya any further, perhaps take a moment to reflect on whether your actions truly serve the community—or just your own misguided egos.”

It may be mentioned that the KSP had earlier threatened blockades on roads leading to Meghalaya to protest a ban by the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong on Hindus from offering prayers at the Mawjymbuin cave.

“We are just reacting to their anti-Hindu action. If we have to initiate action, they will not get the time to even react,” he said, seeking answers from the Meghalaya government. Apart from withdrawing the ban, the government should make proper arrangements for the Hindu faithful to worship the Shivaling during the sacred month of Shravan,” the KSP had said, blaming Christians and social organisations in Meghalaya for imposing the ban.