Saturday, August 10, 2024
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Bangladesh turmoil impact: Police quell fake video circulation after a few emerge

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Aug 10: Meghalaya police got down swiftly to quell rumours after videos of past events that took place at another time and place were being circulated on social media as being the current situation on the international border between Meghalaya and Bangladesh.

Recently two disturbing videos, one of bodies along the border near a water-body, are being circulated giving it the colour of the current unrest being faced in Bangladesh. Another video of people trying to meet through a fenced border has also been doing the rounds on social media.

“The first one (of bodies being dumped on the road near the border is an old video that took place between the Indo-Myanmar border while the second is of the ‘Milan Mela’ that took place in  the year 2019. We urge residents to be extremely vigilant and cautious about such false news and rumours,” informed the release by the police.

The police have further requested residents of the state to refrain from sharing such videos (unverified) as well as informing the Police Control Room (PCR) against such acts. The number residents need to contact to report such videos is +918837423053.

Border issues: Assam, Mizoram govts ink joint statement
Two soldiers killed, 5 including two civilians injured in Anantnag encounter
