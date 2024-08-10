Lift NGT ban or implement it strictly: Syngkon

NEW DELHI, Aug 9: Shillong MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon on Friday urged the Centre to either lift the National Green Tribunal’s ban on coal mining or implement the ban strictly to prevent a few in power from amassing wealth through illegal operations.

He pointed out that coal mining used to sustain the livelihood of hundreds of workers and feed many poor mouths before the NGT ban came into force in 2014.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, the Voice of the People Party’s MP said Meghalaya has mineral resources such as coal. He said this huge natural wealth should benefit the local tribals since the landlocked state has no major industry or vast stretches for agriculture.

He said people affected by the ban do not have alternative sources of income in the state, the second-poorest in the country even after 50 years of existence. “It is an open secret that rampant illegal coal mining is continuing, which only helps those ruling the state. The poor are deprived of their income but some unscrupulous politicians are reaping the benefits,” he said to buttress his demand for either lifting the ban or implementing it strictly.

The Supreme Court upheld the NGT’s blanket ban on unscientific mining and transportation of coal in Meghalaya but allowed the transportation of inventoried coal of about 32 lakh MT lying at the depots. “Illegal coal mining is continuing in different parts of the state right under the noses of those in the government,” Syngkon said.

Tura MP Saleng Sangma, on the other hand, highlighted in Parliament the challenges being faced by Meghalaya and other northeastern states due to the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh.

The Lok Sabha saw some heated scenes when Sangma expressed concern over the situation, saying Rohingya refugees are making desperate attempts to enter India through the 2,000-km-long India-Bangladesh border with four northeastern states.

“The central government should take some preventive measures as we do not have proper security arrangements right now,” he said, adding that thousands of illegal immigrants tried to sneak into Meghalaya on Thursday.

“The Union Home Minister should take some preventive measures. This is a matter of national security,” he said.

Central panel to monitor Indo-Bangla border situation

The Centre on Friday formed a five-member committee to monitor and assess the current situation along the India-Bangladesh border. A formal order was issued in this regard.

The committee of the Border Management Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs is tasked with maintaining open communication channels with their counterparts in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian citizens, as well as the minority communities residing in Bangladesh. The committee is to be chaired by Ravi Gandhi, BSF Additional Director General of the Eastern Command.

Other members of the committee include the IG of BSF Frontier Headquarters South Bengal, the IG of BSF Frontier Headquarters Tripura, a member from the Planning and Development division of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and the secretary of LPAI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who announced the formation of the committee, said that the government is taking proactive measures in response to the ongoing situation in Bangladesh. Shah emphasized that the committee’s primary responsibility is to ensure the security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities in Bangladesh.