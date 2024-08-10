Saturday, August 10, 2024
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign begins

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 9: The start of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Meghalaya was announced by BJP National Secretary and National Spokesperson, and in-charge for Meghalaya and Nagaland Anil K Antony at the party office here on Friday.
Initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, the campaign is designed to invoke a sense of pride and ownership amongst every Indian citizen.
Over the last two years, the campaign created to coincide with the Azadi ka Mahotsav, or celebration of the 75th year of Independence, has emerged as the largest festival of nationalism.
According to a statement, various programmes have been planned to make the Festival of Independence truly participatory.
From August 11 to 14, all assembly constituencies in the country will witness Tri-Ranga Yatras with bike rallies, marathons, walks or padayatras, and others, it added.
On August 13, the party is honouring all freedom fighters, a long and inspirational list, which also includes freedom fighters from the state – U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah, and Pa Togan Sngma amongst others.
On August 14, a commemoration ceremony will be held to recount the horrors of partition.
‘Through this programme, we want to send out a message to Rahul Gandhi-led Congress and other opposition parties to cease their attempts to divide the nation on the basis of religion, caste, and community’.

