Saturday, August 10, 2024
NATIONAL

Mysterious death of woman doc: Bengal govt open to CBI probe, says Mamata

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Aug 10: As the demand for a CBI probe into the mysterious death of a woman doctor at Kolkata-based R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital has started surfacing from different quarters including the family member of the victim, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her administration was open to any kind of central agency probe in the matter.

Banerjee told the media that if the medical students and house staff of the hospital, who are on cease-work protest there, insist on an investigation by a different agency, her administration is open to that.

“We do not have anything to hide in this case. The person arrested in the matter will be produced at a fast-track court. We will seek capital punishment for the guilty. But if the agitating students want a probe by another agency, we are not against it. If there is a CBI probe, we have no problem since we do not have anything to hide,” the Chief Minister said.

She also said that there would be an investigation into whether there were any lapses on the part of the hospital authorities in preventing such events. She also said that there will be a probe on how the event could have taken place within the hospital premises despite CCTV machines being installed there,” the Chief Minister added.

At the same time, she issued an appeal to the agitating doctors to ensure that their agitation did not result in the suffering of the patients coming to the hospital. “You go ahead with your demands on this issue. But I request all of you not to refuse the patients,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Earlier, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, in a press conference on Saturday, said that if the family members of the victim insist on an investigation by any other agency, the city police will have no objection to that. “We think that the guilty in this case is a criminal of the highest order.

We will try to ensure that. However, if the family members have any separate agency to investigate the matter, we will have no objection to that,” the Commissioner said. The city police have also taken one person in custody in connection with the case.

IANS

PM to release 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient varieties of seeds
Paris Olympics: CAS to announce decision on Vinesh Phogat case by 9:30 pm
