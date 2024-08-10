Paris Olympics: CAS to announce decision on Vinesh Phogat case by 9:30 pm

Paris, Aug 10: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce its decision on wrestler Vinesh Phogat case at 6:00 pm local time (9:30 pm IST) on Saturday. Vinesh has challenged the decision to be disqualified from the 50kg gold medal bout and has knocked on the CAS doors to be awarded a shared silver medal along with Yusneylis Guzman Lopez at the Paris Olympics.

The Sole Arbitrator Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties — applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as the Indian Olympic Association as an interested party over three hours.

“Vinesh Phogat and United World Wrestling (UWW) International Olympic Committee (“Respondent”) and Indian Olympic Association(“Interested Party”). By application of Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules for the Olympic Games, the President of the CAS Ad Hoc Division extends the time-limit for the Panel to give a decision until 10 August 2024 at 18h00 (Paris time),” CAS said in a statement released on Saturday.

Both parties were accorded an opportunity to file their detailed legal submissions before the hearing and then present oral arguments. It was indicated by the Sole Arbitrator that the operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter. IOA president P.T Usha thanked senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania as well as the Krida Legal team for assisting the IOA present its arguments during the hearing.

IANS