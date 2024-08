The Naga Elders Forum Shillong, in collaboration with NEIGRIHMS, will organise a blood donation camp from 9:30 am onwards at Naga Community Hall, Opposite Bethany Hospital, Nongrim Hills.

As part of celebration of Independence Day and India’s rich musical heritage, the Akashvani Shillong will organise ‘Akashvani Music Concert’ from 3 pm onwards at U Soso Tham Auditorium.