Saturday, August 10, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

HYC demands relocation of OST centre

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Aug 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Friday urged the Health department to relocate the Oral Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre from Shillong Civil Hospital.
In a letter to the Director of Health Services (MI), HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said that they would like to express their deep concern regarding the ongoing issues arising from the presence of the OST Centre within the premises of the hospital.
“We have received numerous complaints from the public, hospital staff, and patients concerning the disruptive behaviour of individuals frequenting the OST Centre. These individuals have been involved in incidents of theft, both within and outside the hospital buildings, creating a hostile and unsafe environment for all,” he said.
The HYC president said that the organisation on August 9 had conducted an investigation into these complaints and apprehended individuals in possession of suspected stolen items, including unused drug containers and mobile phones.
According to him, these individuals have admitted to being drug addicts and frequent visitors to the OST Centre.
“It is evident that the current location of the OST Centre is exacerbating these problems. The behavior of these individuals is causing significant distress to patients, their attendants, and hospital staff,” he said.
Synrem urged the DHS for the immediate relocation of the OST Centre to a more suitable location, preferably outside of a public building.
“We believe this action is essential to safeguard the well-being and security of all those who utilize the hospital’s services,” the HYC president added.

Previous article
Paul urges society leaders to speak up against negative, toxic discourse
Next article
Today in City
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Assam group backs worship ban, flays ‘blockade’ threat

SHILLONG, Aug 9: Following the recent “blockade” threat by Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP), an Assam-based Hindu group, over...
MEGHALAYA

BJP wants security bolstered along unfenced portions of Bangla border

SHILLONG, Aug 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to the state government to identify and secure...
MEGHALAYA

Today in City

The Naga Elders Forum Shillong, in collaboration with NEIGRIHMS, will organise a blood donation camp from 9:30 am...
MEGHALAYA

Paul urges society leaders to speak up against negative, toxic discourse

SHILLONG, Aug 9: Tourism Minister Paul Ly,ngdoh on Friday urged upon leaders of the society to speak up...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam group backs worship ban, flays ‘blockade’ threat

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 9: Following the recent “blockade” threat by...

BJP wants security bolstered along unfenced portions of Bangla border

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has...

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
The Naga Elders Forum Shillong, in collaboration with NEIGRIHMS,...
Load more

Popular news

Assam group backs worship ban, flays ‘blockade’ threat

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 9: Following the recent “blockade” threat by...

BJP wants security bolstered along unfenced portions of Bangla border

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has...

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
The Naga Elders Forum Shillong, in collaboration with NEIGRIHMS,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img