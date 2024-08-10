HYC demands relocation of OST centre

Shillong, Aug 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Friday urged the Health department to relocate the Oral Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre from Shillong Civil Hospital.

In a letter to the Director of Health Services (MI), HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said that they would like to express their deep concern regarding the ongoing issues arising from the presence of the OST Centre within the premises of the hospital.

“We have received numerous complaints from the public, hospital staff, and patients concerning the disruptive behaviour of individuals frequenting the OST Centre. These individuals have been involved in incidents of theft, both within and outside the hospital buildings, creating a hostile and unsafe environment for all,” he said.

The HYC president said that the organisation on August 9 had conducted an investigation into these complaints and apprehended individuals in possession of suspected stolen items, including unused drug containers and mobile phones.

According to him, these individuals have admitted to being drug addicts and frequent visitors to the OST Centre.

“It is evident that the current location of the OST Centre is exacerbating these problems. The behavior of these individuals is causing significant distress to patients, their attendants, and hospital staff,” he said.

Synrem urged the DHS for the immediate relocation of the OST Centre to a more suitable location, preferably outside of a public building.

“We believe this action is essential to safeguard the well-being and security of all those who utilize the hospital’s services,” the HYC president added.