A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on Saturday. Thousands of members of the country’s minority Hindu community blocked the Shahbagh intersection to protest attacks on Hindu homes, temples, shops, and various parts of the country. (PTI)
