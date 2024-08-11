Sunday, August 11, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on Saturday

By: Agencies

Date:

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on Saturday. Thousands of members of the country’s minority Hindu community blocked the Shahbagh intersection to protest attacks on Hindu homes, temples, shops, and various parts of the country. (PTI)

100 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack in Gaza City Gaza
Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HPC given 15 days to decide on relocation

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Meghalaya government has given the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) 15 days to...
MEGHALAYA

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of Chief Executive Members (CEMs) from all 10 Autonomous District...
MEGHALAYA

City continues to face mobility challenges

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: Shillong’s urban experience is losing its essence by the numerous challenges in mobility....
MEGHALAYA

Royal Scion flags influx threat in NE

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: Underscoring the urgent need for a re-evaluation of India's approach to the situation...

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

