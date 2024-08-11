Sunday, August 11, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Syrian army carries out operations against rebel groups

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 11: The Syrian army has carried out a series of operations targeting rebel militant positions in western Aleppo, Idlib, and northern Hama, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

 

In Aleppo, Syrian forces on Saturday struck militant headquarters in Tadif and Kafr Amma, resulting in significant casualties among the militants, who were reportedly gathering to plan an attack on Syrian military positions, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

In Idlib, the army intercepted and destroyed five suicide drones launched by militant groups. In Hama, Syrian units targeted and destroyed several militant vehicles.

 

These actions are part of ongoing clashes between Syrian government forces and rebel militant groups, particularly the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which controls significant parts of Idlib.

 

The situation in northern Syria has become increasingly volatile, with frequent exchanges of fire between government forces and rebel militant groups, as well as a new heightened tension between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the pro-government forces in the northeastern province of Hasakah. (IANS)

Previous article
A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on Saturday
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Wayanad landslides: Search operation resumes, survivors to help identify spots

Shillong, August 11: The second phase of the search for the missing persons in the Wayanad landslide disaster...
Technology

‘Biofuel sector has immense potential,  may pave way for a sustainable future in India’

Shillong, August 11: Biofuel sector has immense potential and it may also pave the way for a sustainable...
News Alert

Within hours of joining party, Haryana BJP expels ex-Delhi Minister

Shillong, August 11: Within six hours after joining the party, the BJP's Haryana unit has expelled former Delhi...
Health

Doctors flag concerns on rising colon cancer cases among adults under 50

Shillong, August 11: The increase in colon or colorectal cancer cases among adults under 50 is concerning, said...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Wayanad landslides: Search operation resumes, survivors to help identify spots

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 11: The second phase of the search...

‘Biofuel sector has immense potential,  may pave way for a sustainable future in India’

Technology 0
Shillong, August 11: Biofuel sector has immense potential and...

Within hours of joining party, Haryana BJP expels ex-Delhi Minister

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 11: Within six hours after joining the...
Load more

Popular news

Wayanad landslides: Search operation resumes, survivors to help identify spots

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 11: The second phase of the search...

‘Biofuel sector has immense potential,  may pave way for a sustainable future in India’

Technology 0
Shillong, August 11: Biofuel sector has immense potential and...

Within hours of joining party, Haryana BJP expels ex-Delhi Minister

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 11: Within six hours after joining the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img