Sunday, August 11, 2024
Civilian injured in Kashmir encounter succumbs to injuries

The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 11: One of the two civilians injured in an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital on Sunday.

Officials said that two civilians were injured in the Ahlan Gandole area of Anantnag’s famous tourist spot Kokernag during the encounter between the security forces and the terrorists on Saturday.

Two soldiers were martyred in this encounter. Five other persons, including three soldiers and two civilians, were injured.

Army said on Saturday that the terror antecedents of the injured civilians were being established.

In a tribute to the martyred soldiers, the Army said, “Army Chief General, Upendra Dwivedi and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme Sacrifice of Bravehearts Hav Dipak Kumar Yadav &amp; L/Nk Praveen Sharma, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, in Anantnag, J&amp;K.”

A massive search operation is still underway in the area on Sunday.

The Army stated on Saturday evening on the Kokernag gunfight, “It had been earlier confirmed through Human and Electronic means on 05 August 2024 that the terrorists responsible for atrocities and incidents in the Doda region in the month of July 24, had sneaked across the Kishtwar range into the Kapran Garol area in South Kashmir. Rashtriya Rifles and J&amp;K Police have ever since relentlessly tracked these terrorists and precise operations were launched on the night of 09 &amp; 10 Aug 2024 in the area East of Kapran, in the mountains, where these terrorists were reportedly holed up.”

“Suspicious movement was observed at approximately 1400 hours on 10 August, on challenging, was immediately responded to by indiscriminate, desperate and reckless firing from terrorists in which two Army personnel and two civilians, in the vicinity, were injured. The terror antecedents of the injured civilians are being ascertained,” the Army added.

The area is above 10,000 feet in high altitude and has thick undergrowth, large boulders and nallahs that pose a serious challenge to operations. ” The security forces are moving deliberately and are in the process of hunting down the terrorists…” said the Army. (IANS)

‘Be on watch out’, VP Dhankhar tears into Cong leader’s ‘B’desh can happen here’ comment
President Murmu wraps up three-nation visit with strengthened bilateral ties
