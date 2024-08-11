Sunday, August 11, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

President Murmu wraps up three-nation visit with strengthened bilateral ties

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 11: President Droupadi Murmu wrapped up her three-nation visit on Sunday, adding renewed momentum to the bilateral ties with Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste.

“President Droupadi Murmu wraps up a successful visit to Timor-Leste, adding renewed momentum to the bilateral ties. In a special gesture, President Jose Ramos-Horta accorded a warm send-off to President Murmu at the airport,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

President Murmu arrived in Dili, Timor-Leste, on Saturday, on the last leg of her three-nation visit, marking the first-ever visit by the Indian head of state to the Southeast Asian country.

She held bilateral meetings with President Horta and the Prime Minister of East Timor, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao.

The meetings underscored the significance of a “warm and cordial” relationship between India and East Timor based on shared values of democracy and plurality.

The meetings also underlined the strong connection and cooperation between the two democratic nations and discussed opportunities for enhancing bilateral ties.

Moreover, the possibility of East Timor, joining the International Solar Alliance was also discussed.

Apart from this, three agreements were signed during the meeting on cultural exchanges, radio broadcasting, and visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports.

President Murmu also interacted with the Indian community in Dili at a reception hosted in her honour and also announced that India would soon establish an Embassy in East Timor.

Earlier, President Murmu visited Fiji and New Zealand during her three-nation visit, where she discussed bilateral ties and cooperation across various sectors.

The MEA said earlier this week that the State Visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscores the importance India attaches to its bilateral relations with these countries and reflects New Delhi’s strong focus on the Act East policy, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ninth East Asia Summit in 2014. (IANS)

Previous article
Civilian injured in Kashmir encounter succumbs to injuries
Next article
The Third Eye: This is the age of ‘proxy wars’ with terrorism as chief weapon
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Wayanad landslides: Search operation resumes, survivors to help identify spots

Shillong, August 11: The second phase of the search for the missing persons in the Wayanad landslide disaster...
Technology

‘Biofuel sector has immense potential,  may pave way for a sustainable future in India’

Shillong, August 11: Biofuel sector has immense potential and it may also pave the way for a sustainable...
INTERNATIONAL

Syrian army carries out operations against rebel groups

Shillong, August 11: The Syrian army has carried out a series of operations targeting rebel militant positions in...
News Alert

Within hours of joining party, Haryana BJP expels ex-Delhi Minister

Shillong, August 11: Within six hours after joining the party, the BJP's Haryana unit has expelled former Delhi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Wayanad landslides: Search operation resumes, survivors to help identify spots

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 11: The second phase of the search...

‘Biofuel sector has immense potential,  may pave way for a sustainable future in India’

Technology 0
Shillong, August 11: Biofuel sector has immense potential and...

Syrian army carries out operations against rebel groups

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 11: The Syrian army has carried out...
Load more

Popular news

Wayanad landslides: Search operation resumes, survivors to help identify spots

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 11: The second phase of the search...

‘Biofuel sector has immense potential,  may pave way for a sustainable future in India’

Technology 0
Shillong, August 11: Biofuel sector has immense potential and...

Syrian army carries out operations against rebel groups

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 11: The Syrian army has carried out...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img