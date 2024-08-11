Sunday, August 11, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

HPC given 15 days to decide on relocation

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Meghalaya government has given the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) 15 days to discuss their issues and arrive at a decision regarding their relocation.
The issue of relocating the Harijan Colony settlers has remained unresolved for six years since 2018.
Representatives of the government headed by the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of the Urban Affairs Department, Sniawbhalang Dhar held a meeting with the leaders of the HPC and other Sikh bodies on Saturday to discuss the relocation of the 342 families from Harijan Colony.
“A few more issues need to be ironed out. The government has agreed to give them 15 days to take a decision and communicate with us,” he said. “They said they would like to take everyone on board and discuss with bigger organisations,” he added.
The HPC had earlier accepted the proposal and blueprint for the relocation of the Harijan Colony families to the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) quarters on Bishop Cotton Road.
Asked if interference by outsiders could hinder the relocation process, Dhar said the matter is strictly between the government and the HPC.
The members of the HPC have conveyed their satisfaction with the meeting. Jagdeep Singh from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said it was a fruitful meeting although a few issues remain to be addressed.
He declined to elaborate on the issues.
Harijan Colony or Punjabi Line is inhabited by people from Punjab who were brought to Shillong about 200 years ago by the British to work as sweepers and manual scavengers.
The demand for their relocation gained momentum in 2018 following violence in the city which led to the imposition of curfew for almost two months. Police personnel guard the locality to this day.

Previous article
CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on...

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking...
MEGHALAYA

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of Chief Executive Members (CEMs) from all 10 Autonomous District...
MEGHALAYA

City continues to face mobility challenges

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: Shillong’s urban experience is losing its essence by the numerous challenges in mobility....
MEGHALAYA

Royal Scion flags influx threat in NE

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: Underscoring the urgent need for a re-evaluation of India's approach to the situation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on...

INTERNATIONAL 0
A woman holds up a placard as she participates...

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of...

City continues to face mobility challenges

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: Shillong’s urban experience is...
Load more

Popular news

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on...

INTERNATIONAL 0
A woman holds up a placard as she participates...

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of...

City continues to face mobility challenges

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: Shillong’s urban experience is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img