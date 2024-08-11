CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of Chief Executive Members (CEMs) from all 10 Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) on Saturday resolved to intensify their demand for the passage of a Bill to amend the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. They warned that if the Centre does not honour its previous assurances, they will be compelled to apply pressure, which may not be in the best interest of the Government of India.

The forum, which is being led by Pramod Boro, the CEM of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam, recently submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The memorandum requested the immediate tabling and passage of the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Parliament, with necessary modifications.

On this agenda, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the leader of Tipra Motha, emphasised the importance of honouring the commitments made by the Centre. “We, as one team, representing all 10 district councils, met the Union Home Minister, and today’s meeting is a follow-up to ensure that the promises made are kept in a timely manner,” he said. Debbarma also highlighted the lack of coordination among the indigenous tribes of the Northeast, which he believes has led to their voices not being heard uniformly in Delhi.

Addressing the delay in the passage of the amendment Bill, Debbarma remarked, “There is no reason why this cannot be done. The Congress party, as the opposition, has agreed to support the 125th Amendment. The ruling government has included it in their manifesto, so where is the delay? Perhaps the delay is due to our failure to speak out aggressively and negotiate our rights properly with the Centre.”

He further stated, “Our effort will be to secure the maximum benefits for our community and indigenous people across the region. It’s time for us to speak for our people rather than for our parties.”

Debbarma pointed out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured the formation of a committee within one month to address the issue.

“It is crucial that he keeps his word. The commitment was made not just to me but to all 10 district councils, and now it must be honoured. If not, we will be forced to apply pressure, which may not be in the best interest of the Government of India.”

To ensure coordinated efforts, the forum has formed a committee under the leadership of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, who will serve as the convener. “All district council members are part of this committee. We will present a united front, and if necessary, we will agitate and send memorandums as a joint working group, rather than individually going to Delhi,” Debbarma said.

The forum also announced plans to establish a school in North Tripura, inhabited by the Khasi community, named the ‘U Tirot Sing Memorial School’. Additionally, they plan to offer land for the establishment of ADC Bhawans or guest houses in Tripura.

KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem reminded that the Union Home Minister had assured the formation of a committee by August 25 to discuss the issue. He affirmed that the committee, with representation from all ADCs, would continue to negotiate with the Union Home Ministry as a unified force.