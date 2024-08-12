Monday, August 12, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

‘Can’t interfere in Bangladesh’s internal matters’: Shatrughan Sinha defends Cong’s ‘silence’ on atrocities on Hindus

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 12:  Veteran politician and Trinamool Congress (MP) Shatrughan Sinha on Monday sought to rally behind the Congress over its alleged silence on the atrocities on Hindus and other minorities in trouble-torn Bangladesh.

 

Six-time Parliamentarian, in an exclusive conversation with the IANS, said, “The reports of attacks on Hindu minorities, vandalising of temples and other places of worship are very disheartening, but we cannot interfere in another country’s internal matters.”

 

 

 

Notably, the Congress and INDIA bloc have largely refrained from speaking about atrocities on Hindu minorities in the neighbouring nation, hit by a sudden coup, led by the extremists and fundamentalists. BJP also questioned the grand old party over ‘concerns’ on Gaza but ‘silence’ on Bangladesh.

 

 

 

Shatrughan Sinha said that many a time the political class refrains from speaking on any pressing situation and resorts to only ‘wait and watch’.

 

 

 

“One shouldn’t draw specific inferences from it. They have their own law and order. We can only make an appeal. We hope that the new interim government under Muhammad Yunus addresses the concerns of all communities,” he added.

 

 

 

“As this is a sensitive issue, any irresponsible remark may aggravate the situation rather than resolve it. We all want targeted violence to end,” he added.

 

 

 

The TMC MP further said that everyone knows and understands what is happening there. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh has left the country, and an interim government has been formed.

 

 

 

“The chief adviser of the interim government, renowned for his Grameen Bank initiative and a Nobel laureate, has recently issued many statements commending India-Bangladesh relations, and I appreciate that. We hope that peace prevails there in the future, just as it does in our country, and that everyone lives by the policy of Live and let live,” Sinha further said.

 

 

 

The TMC lawmaker also defended the West Bengal Chief Minister’s call for welcoming the Bangladeshi refugees and said that it goes with the nation’s principles of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.

 

 

 

“Mamata Banerjee is a very popular and loved leader in India as well as in Bangladesh. She has said that if people from Bangladesh want to come to our country, we cannot say no to them, as we believe in Atithi Devo Bhava (guests are gods). We will surely need the help of the Centre in doing so, and if Mamata Banerjee has come forward for this issue, then it is praiseworthy,” he said. (IANS)

Previous article
Canadian MP calls on EAM Jaishankar, says relationship with India remains ‘very important’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kamal Haasan completes 64 years in cinema: A journey that pushed boundaries

Shillong, August 12: Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan, who is basking in the success of his recent release...
Business

New Hindenburg allegations frivolous, cheap antics: Market experts

Shillong, August 12: Slamming the latest Hindenburg allegations as not merely frivolous but cheap antics, market experts on...
Business

India’s industrial production clocks 4.2 pc growth in June

Shillong, August 12: India’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by 4.2 per cent in June this year...
INTERNATIONAL

Canadian MP calls on EAM Jaishankar, says relationship with India remains ‘very important’

Shillong, August 12: Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya, a vocal critic of the Justin Trudeau government, met...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kamal Haasan completes 64 years in cinema: A journey that pushed boundaries

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 12: Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan, who...

New Hindenburg allegations frivolous, cheap antics: Market experts

Business 0
Shillong, August 12: Slamming the latest Hindenburg allegations as...

India’s industrial production clocks 4.2 pc growth in June

Business 0
Shillong, August 12: India’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP)...
Load more

Popular news

Kamal Haasan completes 64 years in cinema: A journey that pushed boundaries

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 12: Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan, who...

New Hindenburg allegations frivolous, cheap antics: Market experts

Business 0
Shillong, August 12: Slamming the latest Hindenburg allegations as...

India’s industrial production clocks 4.2 pc growth in June

Business 0
Shillong, August 12: India’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img