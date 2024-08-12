Monday, August 12, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Private tutor in Bengal arrested for molesting minor student

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 12:  The West Bengal Police have arrested a private tutor at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district for allegedly molesting a minor girl student who used to come for tuition at a tutorial run by the accused.

 

State police sources said that the accused tutor was arrested late Sunday night on the basis of a complaint filed by the parents of the victim, a student of higher secondary standard.

 

“As per the complaint, the case of molestation took place on Saturday evening, when the accused tutor asked her to wait at a tutorial class even after other students left and thereafter molested her. The victim student finally informed the parents on Sunday, and the latter informed the Baruipur Police Station, following which the accused was arrested late Sunday night,” a state police official said.

 

The police have registered a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012. The accused will be presented at Baruipur Sub-divisional Court on Monday afternoon, where the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

 

“On Saturday my daughter went to the tutorial. Even after the class was over, the tutor asked her to wait. Thereafter he resorted to his misdeeds. Such behaviour from a teacher is simply unbecoming. He should be punished,” the victim’s father said.

 

Meanwhile, as the information on the matter has surfaced, some other present and former female students of the same tutorial have started raising similar complaints against the accused tutor. However, they admitted that this is the first time that the matter has reached the level of police complaint.

 

The incident of the minor student molestation has surfaced at a time when the entire state is rocked by the incident of rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata-based and state-run R.G. Kar Medical College &amp; Hospital last week.

 

A civic volunteer, Sanjay Ray, has already been arrested and currently is in police custody. (IANS)

Previous article
PM Modi interacts with farmers, says committed to working at triple the speed in 3rd term
Next article
Wayanad landslide: Search continues for missing
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Study proposes new obesity treatment with brain electrical stimulation

Shillong, August 12: Brain electrical stimulation to suppress appetite may be a new frontier in treatment for obesity...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rani Mukerji, KJo invited to address Australian Parliament House ahead of IFFM 2024

Shillong, August 12: Actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan Johar have been invited to address a keynote speech...
SPORTS

Tom Cruise sets the stage for Los Angeles Olympics at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Shillong, August 12: Hollywood star Tom Cruise lent the Paris Olympics closing ceremony a Hollywood texture as he...
News Alert

CM Kejriwal moves SC challenging his arrest by CBI in liquor policy case

Shillong, August 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Study proposes new obesity treatment with brain electrical stimulation

Health 0
Shillong, August 12: Brain electrical stimulation to suppress appetite...

Rani Mukerji, KJo invited to address Australian Parliament House ahead of IFFM 2024

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 12: Actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan...

Tom Cruise sets the stage for Los Angeles Olympics at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

SPORTS 0
Shillong, August 12: Hollywood star Tom Cruise lent the...
Load more

Popular news

Study proposes new obesity treatment with brain electrical stimulation

Health 0
Shillong, August 12: Brain electrical stimulation to suppress appetite...

Rani Mukerji, KJo invited to address Australian Parliament House ahead of IFFM 2024

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 12: Actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan...

Tom Cruise sets the stage for Los Angeles Olympics at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

SPORTS 0
Shillong, August 12: Hollywood star Tom Cruise lent the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img