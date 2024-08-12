Monday, August 12, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Security forces foil infiltration attempt of Bangladeshi nationals, says Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 12: The security forces have foiled an attempt of some Bangladeshi nationals to illegally enter the Indian territory through the International Border in Assam’s Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

According to him, four Bangladeshi nationals tried to enter India in the early hours of Monday. However, the prompt action by the security forces foiled their attempt. The four Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “This morning at 1:30 AM, Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border. However, police effectively intervened at the zero point and promptly repelled them, preventing their unauthorized entry.”

Notably, Karimganj shares a 110-km long boundary with Bangladesh, including around a four-km river boundary. The district commissioner Mridul Yadav earlier told IANS that there are no fences along the river boundary; however, the rest of the border is well guarded by fencing. The district has the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in the Sutarkandi area for trade with Bangladesh. But following the unrest, the export-import businesses have been shut down for the last few days.

Earlier on Saturday, a group of at least seven people crossed the International Border and reached the boundary fencing at Bhogdanga village in Dhubri district. The BSF troops present on duty pushed them back through mutual understanding. The group then turned back and returned to Bangladesh territory. Bhogdanga and Faushkarkuti villages are located in strategic locations along the India-Bangladesh border. These villages are surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides and form a part of the “chicken neck” region. The security forces have increased the vigil at the International Border in view of the unrest in Bangladesh.

