Monday, August 12, 2024
NATIONAL

SC dismisses plea challenging cancellation of UGC-NET

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 12: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition challenging the cancellation of the UGC-NET 2024 (University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test) examination on the basis of alleged paper leaks.

“Nearly two months have elapsed since the examination was cancelled and the fresh examination is now to be held in the course of the next few days. In this view of the matter, entertaining the present petition under Article 32 of the Constitution at present stage would only add uncertainty and result in utter chaos,” said a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud.

The Bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted that a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a similar relief was dismissed by the apex court at an earlier occasion. The latest petition filed by a group of UGC-NET aspirants sought immediate intervention of the Supreme Court to halt the decision to conduct the examination afresh.

The plea filed through advocate Rohit Kumar claimed that the decision to cancel the entire exam is not only arbitrary but also unjust, given the recent findings revealed in the course of the CBI investigation. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found that the evidence suggesting the paper leak is doctored, thus nullifying the grounds on which the cancellation was based.

“The unwarranted cancellation of the exam has caused significant distress, anxiety, and unnecessary expenditure of resources for the aspirants who have rigorously prepared for this crucial examination. The decision has disrupted the academic and professional plans of countless students, undermining their trust in the examination system,” the petitioners argued in their petition.

They said that the cancellation, premised on falsified evidence, is a gross miscarriage of justice and violates the fundamental principles of fairness and equity enshrined in the Constitution of India. The petition prays for an immediate directive to stay the proposed re-examination scheduled for August-September 2024 until the completion of the ongoing CBI inquiry and seeks a fast-tracked probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

On June 19, the Union Ministry of Education cancelled the UGC-NET 2024 held a day prior in different cities of the country after inputs suggested that the process of “the conduct of examination may have been compromised”.

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity in the examination process, the Ministry of Education has decided that the UGC-NET 2024 be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation,” read the statement released by the ministry.

IANS

