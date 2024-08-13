KSU, FKJGP, HNYF observe ‘black flag day’ on 3rd death anniversary of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew

Shillong, August 13: The Mawlai units of KSU, FKJGP and HNYF on Tuesday observed “black flag day” to mark the third death anniversary of former HNLC general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew who was shot dead by police in an encounter at his residence in Kynton Massar locality in 2021.

The observation of the “Black Flag Day” was held at Mawlai Petrol Pump and Mawlai Stand Bus.

Marking the day the members of the three pressure groups was seen raising black flags and hang banners.

They also distributed black flags to passing vehicles and asked them to hoist the flags to observe this day.

The three pressure groups will accompany the family members of late Thangkhiew to pay floral tributes at his graveyard in Lawmali at 2 pm.

While speaking to reporters, KSU Mawlai Circle president, Biangbor Paliar said that it was really sad that no action had been initiated against the police officials who were responsible for the killing of former late HNLC leader

He mentioned that the one-man inquiry headed by Justice (retd) T. Vaiphei in its report has mentioned about the use of “excessive force” by the police.

The KSU Mawlai Circle president said that they would not allow the police officials responsible for killing the late HNLC general secretary to go scot-free.