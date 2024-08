Shillong, Aug 12: Forty-Five Karatekas from Meghalaya representing the All Meghalaya Karate – Do Association made the state proud in the recently concluded lead the All India Independence Karate Championship 2024, held at New Delhi Talkatora Indoor Stadium.

The squad from Meghalaya was led by Donboklang Lyngdoh, Arjun Sewa and GEM Kharpuri in the tournament held from August 1–4, bagged 9 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze medals.