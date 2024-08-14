Manipur takes top honours in Wushu East Zone Championship

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 13: The Khelo India Women’s League Wushu East Zone Championship, which commenced on August 9, 2024, at the NEIGRIHMS Indoor Stadium, successfully concluded on Tuesday.

The event, organized by the Meghalaya Wushu Association in collaboration with the Wushu Association of India, was officially recognized by Khelo India, the Sports Authority of India, and the Ministry of Sports, Government of India.

The championship witnessed participation from over 600 athletes and officials representing ten states, including Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, West Bengal, and Bihar.The closing ceremony and prize distribution were attended by I Nongrang (IPS), who encouraged the female athletes to maintain discipline, work hard, and commit to achieving excellence in Wushu, with the goal of representing India on the international stage. The event concluded with Manipur emerging as the overall champions, followed by Assam and Bihar. The Meghalaya Wushu team, which included athletes new to the sport from Tura, Nongstoin, West Jaintia, East Jaintia, Ri-Bhoi, and East Khasi Hills, secured 10 medals out of 80 participants.During the ceremony, Suheil Ahmed, Secretary WAI, highlighted the achievements of Wushu athletes on the international stage, noting their continuous success and prestigious awards. Governor Vijaya Shankar, in his speech, inspired the athletes to strive for excellence and assured his support for the Wushu team in the upcoming National Wushu Championship, scheduled to be held in Shillong in 2025.